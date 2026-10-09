Alexei Sukhanov spoke about his personal dream of becoming a father

Ukrainian TV host Oleksiy Sukhanov admitted that he still dreams of becoming a father and is seriously considering adopting a child. He described the topic as very personal and explained that such a decision does not depend solely on him. At the same time, the TV host declined to discuss his current personal life.

Oleksiy Sukhanov spoke candidly about his views on fatherhood and his desire to adopt a child. The TV host shared these thoughts during an interview for the YouTube project Okay Eva. Sukhanov was previously married to psychologist Olga for over ten years. During that time, the couple did not have children. However, the TV host does not believe that everything in life has to go according to a specific plan. He is convinced that important events happen in their own time.

Although he has no biological children, Sukhanov hasn’t given up on his dream of becoming a father. He hasn’t just thought about adoption—he’s actually considering it as a realistic plan for the future. At the same time, the host emphasizes that such a decision cannot be made alone. It must be a joint decision, because in a relationship, it’s important to take both partners’ opinions into account. “I haven’t just thought about it—I’m treating it as a plan—but it all depends on more than just me. What I mean is that in a relationship, there must always be respect, and both partners’ opinions must be taken into account. That’s why I haven’t given up hope. This is a very sensitive topic for me. And, to be honest, it’s extremely personal,” Sukhanov shared.

The TV host did not go into details about exactly how he envisions his future as a father. He merely made it clear that this possibility remains important to him and that he is not giving up on his dream.

Why Sukhanov Doesn’t Talk About His Personal Life

During the conversation, the TV personality also declined to comment on his current romantic relationships. He explained this as a matter of principle: one’s personal life should not be a topic for public discussion. In Sukhanov’s view, a relationship should involve only two people, and outsiders shouldn’t interfere in what happens between them. That’s precisely why he doesn’t want to share details of his private life with journalists or the public. “I generally believe that a relationship should involve only the two people involved. I don’t like putting my personal life on display, because it is, after all, my personal life. I don’t consider it a topic for conversation,” the TV host emphasized.

So, Sukhanov speaks openly about his desire to become a father, but prefers to keep the details of his personal relationships out of the public eye. He continues to consider the possibility of adoption, although the final decision will depend not only on him.

Read us on