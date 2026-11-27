German supermodel Heidi Klum celebrated Thanksgiving on November 26, 2026, with all four of her children at her home in Bel Air. The star shared family photos on Instagram and showed what she served her loved ones. At the same time, fans noticed that her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was missing from the holiday photos.

The 53-year-old model posted several photos from her Thanksgiving celebration at home. In one of the photos, she poses at a large holiday table with her children: 22-year-old Leni, 21-year-old Henry, 20-year-old Johan, and 17-year-old Lou. For the family evening, Heidi chose a simple white long-sleeved top. Her pet, nicknamed Fritz, was curled up in her arms, while her eldest son, Henry, held the camera so everyone could fit in the shot.

The model captioned the post with a short but heartfelt message: “Joy! Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours.” The celebration took place at the Klum mansion in the prestigious Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. This time, the model was able to gather all four of her children around one table, even though the older ones already have their own lives and career plans.

What Heidi Klum Served Her Family

In addition to family photos, the supermodel shared glimpses of the preparations for the festive dinner. The main course was a roasted turkey stuffed with aromatic herbs—a traditional Thanksgiving dish in the U.S. The table also featured a sweet potato casserole with marshmallows and a potato gratin with cheese. This menu combines classic American holiday dishes that are often prepared for family dinners in late November.

Klum shared not only the finished dishes but also moments from the cooking process. In the published photos, you can see the festive turkey and other treats prepared for the family.

Why the model’s husband wasn’t in the photos

Another detail caught her followers’ attention: Heidi’s husband—musician Tom Kaulitz—was missing from the family photos. According to German media reports, he was in Berlin on business for Thanksgiving. So this time, the supermodel celebrated with her children without her husband. However, Kaulitz’s absence from the photos does not indicate any problems in the couple’s relationship.

Heidi and Tom got married in 2019. Kaulitz is a member of the German band Tokio Hotel, which rose to fame with the hits “Durch den Monsun” and “Monsoon.” The musician is 16 years younger than the model.

What is known about Heidi Klum’s four children

Heidi Klum is raising two daughters and two sons. The oldest is Leni, who was born in 2004. Her biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. At the time, Klum was already pregnant when she began a relationship with singer Seal. He later married the model and adopted Leni. Leni has followed in her mother’s footsteps and is building a career in the modeling industry. She has already participated in fashion shows and advertising campaigns, as well as appeared on magazine covers. Mother and daughter have repeatedly appeared in public together and modeled for fashion projects.

Heidi Klum and Seal had three more children together: sons Henry and Johan, and daughter Lou. The couple was married from 2005 to 2014. Despite their divorce, the children remain an important part of both parents’ lives. In 2019, the model married Tom Kaulitz. They have been living together ever since, and the musician has become part of the Klum extended family. In her social media posts, Heidi occasionally shares moments with her children and husband, but this Thanksgiving, her four children took center stage in her family photos. The model shared this on social media.

Supermodel Heidi Klum shared details on social media about her preparations for the traditional Halloween celebration. This time, she posted glimpses of her upcoming costume and mysterious sketches that may reveal her new look.

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