11-year-old Kaya-Evdokia, the daughter of Wladimir Klitschko and actress Hayden Panettiere, may inherit her mother’s entire estate, which is valued at $6.25 million.

The American actress died on August 16 of this year. The cause of death was attributed to a toxic dose of fentanyl. According to People, Panettiere did not leave a will, and her daughter is considered her sole heir.

According to court documents, the total estate is valued at $6.25 million. Of that amount, approximately $5.1 million consists of the actress’s personal property, and over $1 million consists of real estate.

Vladimir Klitschko is currently raising his daughter on his own and is seeking to have all of her late mother’s funds transferred to her. In October, the boxer was granted temporary custody of Panettiere’s estate until Kai-Yevdokiya reaches the age of majority.

Source: People.

Earlier, Wladimir Klitschko filed a petition regarding Hayden Panettiere’s estate.

The net worth of American actress Hayden Panettiere at the time of her death was estimated at approximately $6 million. She earned a significant portion of her wealth over the years working in advertising, television, and film.

According to the Greenville County coroner, the actress’s death was accidental. The autopsy results showed that Hayden Panettiere died as a result of toxic exposure to fentanyl, Xanax, and several other medications.

Read us on