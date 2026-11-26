Ukrainian blogger Simbochka ended her collaboration with Kalush Orchestra about a year after joining the group. The real reason for her departure was the lack of pay, since the collaboration was based on a barter arrangement.

The blogger said she joined the group by chance in the summer of 2025.

During one of their joint events, Oleg Psyuk asked her to perform on stage and later invited her to go on tour with the group. Symbochka agreed, but in reality, she did not serve as a vocalist; instead, she promoted the band and drew the audience’s attention.

According to the blogger, her participation had a positive impact on ticket sales, but at the same time took up almost all the time she could have devoted to her own work and personal development. She did not receive any fees for her collaboration.

Simbochka noted that Oleg Psyuk continues to invite her to performances and tours, but she is not ready to return to a format that does not generate income for her. At the same time, she said, the musician is understanding of any potential refusals.

Source: Simbochka’s interview with Vasyl Tymoshenko.

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