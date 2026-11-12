Robert De Niro appeared in public with his girlfriend for the first time in a long while

83-year-old American actor Robert De Niro attended the New York premiere of the third installment of the comedy *Meet the Fockers* alongside his 46-year-old girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.

The couple was spotted on November 11, walking hand in hand. De Niro opted for a classic look with a blazer and a turtleneck, while his girlfriend wore a dress with a diamond pattern, a cardigan, and a Chanel handbag.

The public appearance took place a week after the death of the actor’s former partner, model Tuki Smith, who died on November 4 from complications of multiple sclerosis. They raised two children together.

De Niro and Chen met on the set of the film *The Intern*. In April 2023, the couple welcomed their daughter, Gia—the actor’s seventh child.

Hollywood actor and director Robert De Niro has publicly and harshly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump. De Niro called the president an “idiot” and stated that, in his opinion, Trump is destroying the country. The actor also criticized the president’s supporters, expressing his disagreement with their views.

During the Tribeca Film Festival, Hollywood actor Robert De Niro publicly launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump. From the stage, he emotionally shouted an expletive directed at the American politician.

Legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro recorded a special video message in which he expressed his unwavering solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

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