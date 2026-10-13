Sharon Stone posed in vintage looks from a Ukrainian brand

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone starred in a photo shoot for *The Times Style* magazine, during which she posed in dresses by the Ukrainian brand J’amemme. The shoot took place at her mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

For the photo shoot, the actress chose several dresses, including some in soft pink. One of them, which Stone wore on the magazine’s covers, costs about 30,000 UAH. Another dress, featuring ruffles, a high collar, and dramatic shoulders, is priced at 64,000 UAH. The actress also posed in a black dress with a similar design.

J’amemme noted that the photo shoot was intended to convey the Hollywood star’s creative spirit and individuality.

“Sharon Stone in J’amemme—in a world of her own. An intimate glimpse into Sharon Stone’s world, where her creative spirit and unique personality shine through,” the brand’s post reads.

The shoot was created in collaboration with photographer Benedict Drummond and designer Wendy Morrison.

In addition to the photo shoot, Stone gave an interview to The Times Style, in which she spoke about her home and its interior. According to the actress, she furnished her home primarily with vintage pieces, complementing them with furniture and contemporary art.

The house was built in the 1940s. It previously belonged to actor Montgomery Clift. Stone purchased the property in 1993 when it was in a state of disrepair and later transformed it into a cozy home. After her mother’s death in March 2025, the actress embarked on another interior renovation.

Source: the brand’s social media

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