Sidney Swine has once again surprised everyone with a racy ad following the scandal

Actress Sydney Swine has once again appeared in a racy ad for the sports betting platform Novig. In the new video, she poses in white panties and covers her breasts with soccer balls, joking about the attention her appearance receives. The video was released following criticism of the previous ad campaign, which was accused of sexualizing women’s sports.

On October 11, Sydney Sweeney unveiled a new commercial for Novig, a platform specializing in sports predictions. In the video, the 29-year-old star of the series “Euphoria” poses in white shorts featuring the brand’s logo. She covers her breasts with two soccer balls.

In the ad, the actress pokes fun at men who pay too much attention to her underwear. According to the plot, some of them even create spreadsheets to bet on what color her underwear will be. Svini responds to this interest with humor and makes it clear that she’s flattered by it. At the end of the video, she emphasizes that Novig is a platform for sports predictions.

The ad is built around the actress’s appearance and the interest in her private life. At the same time, the main product being advertised—the sports prediction service—appears in the video against the backdrop of these jokes.

Why the Previous Campaign Drew Criticism

The new ad appeared following the scandal surrounding Novig’s previous campaign featuring Sweeney. In September, the actress also appeared in a rather revealing outfit, using sports equipment to cover her private parts.

The campaign drew criticism from some female athletes. They stated that such advertising focuses too much on women’s appearance rather than their athletic achievements. Among those who voiced their dissatisfaction was Olympic swimming champion Ariarne Titmus. She criticized the sexualization of women’s sports in advertising campaigns. Other female athletes also pointed out that women in sports are often judged by their appearance, while their results and professional achievements take a back seat.

Did the actress change her approach after the scandal?

In the new ad, Swinney once again adopts a revealing look, but this time she adds self-deprecating humor and jokes about the attention her underwear is getting. At the same time, the article does not include a direct statement from her as to whether she considers the previous campaign a mistake, nor does it contain an apology for it.

So the new ad has once again drawn attention to the actress and the Novig brand. And the discussion surrounding the campaigns raises a broader question: where is the line between provocative advertising that grabs attention and the use of a woman’s appearance to promote a product? This was reported by Page Six.

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