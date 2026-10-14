Taylor Swift Is Closing In on The Beatles' Record on the Top Music Chart

American singer Taylor Swift has set a new record on the Billboard 200 chart. Her albums have collectively spent 100 weeks at the top of the chart. Previously, only the British band The Beatles had achieved this milestone.

Swift has become the second artist in the chart’s history whose albums have collectively held the top spot for at least 100 weeks. The Billboard 200 has been tracking this data since March 1956, when the chart began publishing weekly.

The record holder remains the British band The Beatles, whose albums topped the chart for 132 weeks. The band last held the top spot in February 2001 with their greatest hits compilation “1.” Third place in this category belongs to Elvis Presley, with 67 weeks.

Swift reached the 100-week milestone thanks to her album “The Life of a Showgirl,” which once again topped the Billboard 200. In total, the album spent 14 weeks at number one, with some interruptions.

Last week, the album climbed from No. 21 to No. 1 following the release of an expanded reissue on September 25. It included four previously unreleased tracks, including “Patient Zero,” which also topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Over the course of her career, 15 of Taylor Swift’s albums have topped the Billboard 200. “The Tortured Poets Department” (2024) spent the longest time at number one—17 weeks. The albums “Fearless” (2008) and “1989” (2014) each held the top spot for 11 weeks, while “folklore” (2020) held it for eight.

Thanks to “The Life of a Showgirl”’s latest return to the top of the chart, Swift’s total number of weeks at number one has reached 100.

Source: Billboard

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