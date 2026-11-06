In the United States, President Donald Trump’s administration has postponed a White House technology panel meeting scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2026. The panel includes Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg.

Meeting postponed

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Energy announced the postponement, The Hindu reports. The announcement did not name the reasons for the decision to postpone the planned meeting.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Technology market reaction

On November 5, technology stocks fell sharply amid concerns that the new composition of Congress could slow the development of artificial intelligence. The market was also worried about doubts over whether massive capital expenditures on AI development would generate sufficient returns.

Market turbulence intensified attention on the technology sector among both Silicon Valley executives and politicians in Washington.

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