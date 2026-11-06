Kia plans to begin sales of the PV7 electric van in South Korea and Europe in the second half of 2027. The passenger version for the global market will have up to nine seats, while a version for up to 11 passengers will be available in South Korea, Electrek reports.

The PV7 is built on the E-GMP.S platform, which is also used by the smaller PV5. The new model will be 5,350 mm long, 1,995 mm wide and 1,990 mm high, with a wheelbase of 3,500 mm. For comparison, the PV5 is 4,695 mm long. Kia unveiled the PV7 at the IAA Transportation exhibition in Hanover, Germany, in September.

Passenger and cargo versions

At the start of sales, the model will be offered in Passenger and Cargo versions. The company plans to release 23 variants of the model in the future. The family seven-seat version will receive Long-Rail Easy Remove Seats, which can be moved or removed to change the cabin layout. The nine-seat version will be available with or without a fourth row of seats.

The PV7 Cargo will have a two- or three-seat cab and up to 6.1 cubic meters of cargo space. The High Roof modification will offer up to 8 cubic meters. The Cargo Long version will have a payload capacity of up to 1,165 kg, while the compact model will carry up to 1,200 kg. In the Cargo Long, the loading height will be 550 mm, and the space is expected to accommodate up to three Euro pallets.

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Batteries and charging

Kia will offer two nickel-cobalt-manganese batteries for the PV7, with capacities of 71.5 and 96.2 kWh. The WLTP range of the Long Range cargo version will exceed 460 km. According to Kia, even when fully loaded, the vehicle will be able to travel nearly 400 km and retain 350 liters of luggage space.

At the start of sales, the PV7 will have front-wheel drive, and the company later plans to add an all-wheel-drive version. The front-wheel-drive powertrain will produce up to 200 kW, or 268 horsepower, and 420 Nm of torque. Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the battery will be able to charge from 10% to 80% in about 25 minutes at a 350 kW DC fast-charging station.

Kia will announce prices for the PV7 closer to the start of sales.

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