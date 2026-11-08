In Kirtipur, Nepal, Kathmandu Gorkhas defeated reigning champions Lumbini Lions in a Nepal Premier League cricket match. Australian cricketer David Warner scored 66 runs off 50 balls and helped his team set a target of 161 runs. Lumbini Lions replied with 124 runs in 19.3 overs and suffered their first defeat of the season, Kathmandu Post reports.

Warner's 66 runs

Kathmandu Gorkhas, who were invited to bat first, finished their innings at 160/8. Warner hit nine fours and one six and also formed a 104-run partnership with Sahil Patel off 80 balls. It was the second-highest partnership of the season.

After Warner was dismissed in the 16th over, Kathmandu lost a string of players, but Sri Lankan all-rounder Sahan Arachchige scored 34 runs off 15 balls. Abhishek Gautam was Lumbini Lions' most economical bowler, taking two wickets and conceding 15 runs in four overs.

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Lumbini's first defeat

Lumbini Lions lost their first wicket in the second over when D'Arcy Short was dismissed after scoring four runs off seven balls. By the 10th over, the team had lost most of its leading batters.

Gautam and Sundeep Jora later added 46 runs in a partnership for the eighth wicket, while Jora scored 44 runs off 45 balls. After his dismissal, Lumbini Lions were unable to continue their chase and finished the match with 124 runs.

Jahandad Khan took four wickets in four overs, Karan KC took two, while Santosh Yadav, Rashid Khan and Shahab Alam claimed one wicket each. Warner was named player of the match. It was his third match for Kathmandu Gorkhas in the Nepal Premier League, and after four games the team have six points and sit second in the table.

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