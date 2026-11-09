Ezhou Huahu International Cargo Airport in Hubei Province, China, on November 9 opened a new route from Ezhou via Ethiopia to Brazil and Chile. The first seasonal flight carrying Chilean cherries arrived at the airport on the morning of the same day, ECNS reports.

Flights twice a week

The route will be served by Boeing 777 cargo aircraft twice a week. They will fly from Ezhou via Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to São Paulo in Brazil and Santiago in Chile.

The new connection links the Chinese airport with Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, a major cargo hub in Africa, and provides access to South American markets. The route is expected to reduce the number of transshipments and transportation time for fresh products.

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According to an airport representative, cross-border e-commerce goods will be transported on flights from China, while return flights will deliver South American fresh products, including cherries and salmon.

Another route to Argentina

An airport representative said that imported fresh products will be able to reach Chinese consumers within 48 hours. The airport recently also opened the Ezhou — Addis Ababa — São Paulo — Buenos Aires international cargo route. It is operated by Boeing 777 cargo aircraft once a week; the main cargoes on this route are salmon and beef.

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