Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to RMF24, is expected to arrive in Krakow on the evening of November 9. In a post on the X platform, he called on people to gather in the city at 8:00 p.m.

Tusk's expected presence

Earlier, TVN journalist Katarzyna Kolenda-Zaleska reported that the head of the Polish government would be present at Krakow's Main Square. RMF24 did not provide any other details about the prime minister's planned visit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

March after the shooting

A silent march is also planned in Krakow in the evening following the shooting at the Main Square. Participants are expected to follow the route taken by the 24-year-old shooter from Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.

According to RMF24, the shooting occurred on Saturday, November 7. The outlet reports that the shooter killed six people and wounded 15. The bodies of three people — the shooter's parents and sister — were also found in his home.

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