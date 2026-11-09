In Hefei, Anhui Province in eastern China, a prototype neutral-atom quantum computer called Qianzheng, designed to connect multiple processors, was unveiled. The development was described as the country's first prototype of this type, ECNS reports.

Development by a Hefei company

The prototype was created by Hefei Qianyuan Quantum Technology. The company's chairman, Li Gang, a professor at the Institute of Optoelectronics of Shanxi University, said the team had developed capabilities in working with key components, building quantum processor systems and interconnection technologies.

According to the developers' assessment, this technology may help overcome limitations related to scaling quantum computing systems.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Joint laboratory

On the same day, Shanxi University and Qianyuan Quantum opened a joint neutral-atom quantum computing laboratory. It will focus on scientific and engineering tasks related to arrays of atoms in optical tweezers, interfaces for connecting multiple machines, and key optical components.

Hefei was one of the first Chinese cities to systematically invest in research and industrial development of quantum technologies. More than 100 companies in the quantum technology supply chain currently operate in the city.

Read us on