In the United States, tuning company Unplugged Performance has publicly offered to take over production of Cybertruck electric pickups, which the automaker plans to wind down at its Giga Texas plant around the middle of 2027. Electrek reports.

Unplugged Performance said it is ready to prioritize Cybercab while producing Cybertruck without requiring Tesla to devote floor space, staff, or attention. According to the company’s proposal, a consortium of investors would provide funding for the project.

Terms of the proposal

In exchange, Tesla could receive licensing royalties, as well as revenue from the Full Self-Driving system and the Robotaxi network for each vehicle produced. Unplugged Performance also said that Cybercab would receive priority in the use of battery cells.

Company founder Ben Schaffer said he supports Tesla’s course toward autonomous transport but seeks to preserve the Cybertruck program. In addition to the pickup, Unplugged Performance wants to produce a three-row CyberSUV and an autonomous CyberCargo truck. Tesla had previously mentioned these models but has not officially presented them.

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Production and demand

Elon Musk explained the planned wind-down of Cybertruck production by the need to free up space to increase Cybercab output. According to the publication, pickup sales amounted to about 12% of Tesla’s planned annual volume of 250,000 units.

Electrek notes that Tesla delivered 8,295 vehicles in the Other Models category in the third quarter, of which, according to the publication’s estimate, 7,000 to 8,000 may have been Cybertrucks. This corresponded to a pace of approximately 30,000 pickups per year. According to S&P Global Mobility, SpaceX purchased 1,279 Cybertrucks in the fourth quarter of 2025 — about 18% of all registrations of this model in the United States during the quarter.

Unplugged Performance sells Cybertruck kits, including for suspension and armoring, and also has contracts to convert these vehicles for law enforcement agencies. At the time of publication, Tesla and Musk had not publicly responded to the company’s offer.

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