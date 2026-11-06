In the United States, an analysis of more than 28,000 adverse event reports submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017–2025 found that caffeinated beverages and supplements appeared more often in reports of cardiovascular problems than caffeine-free products. As The National reports, the data were analyzed by scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

Nearly half of reports of cardiovascular events associated with caffeinated products involved people aged 18–34. Researchers examined reports concerning various product categories, including non-alcoholic beverages, meal replacements, protein bars, smoothies and vitamins.

More frequent reports of cardiac disorders

In reports associated with caffeinated products, cardiac arrest appeared approximately 11 times more often than in cases involving caffeine-free products. In materials concerning energy drinks and supplements, heart attacks were mentioned approximately 4.5 times more often, while heart rhythm disorders or sensations of palpitations were mentioned four times more often.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Elevated heart rate, chest pain and fainting occurred more than twice as often among people who consumed products containing caffeine or other stimulants. Gregory Marcus, president of the American Heart Association, stressed that this analysis does not prove a causal relationship, as other factors could have affected the results.

Energy drinks and other stimulants

Dubai cardiologist Hesham Tayel said that in recent years he has more often seen young patients with heart complaints after consuming large amounts of energy drinks. According to him, such patients often also used pre-workout supplements or nicotine products, lacked sleep or engaged in intense physical exercise.

The doctor noted that energy drinks may contain several stimulants, while guarana is an additional source of caffeine. The source also states that dehydration during intense workouts may intensify caffeine's effects on the body. In the United Arab Emirates, energy drinks are subject to a 100% excise tax, and people under 16 are prohibited from buying them.

Read us on