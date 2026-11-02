The Israel Defense Forces have begun the winter enlistment cycle for young ultra-Orthodox men for combat-support positions. On the first day, several dozen potential recruits arrived at the Meitav recruitment center in Tel HaShomer.

As the Jerusalem Post reports, the military recorded no unusual incidents during the initial stage of enlistment. They called the start of recruitment a positive trend and are cautiously assessing the chances of meeting the established targets.

Preparing conditions for recruits

Before expanding the enlistment of ultra-Orthodox men, Brigadier General Amir Vadmani, head of the Human Resources Directorate’s manpower staff, led the planning of special service tracks and conditions for recruits. The work was carried out in accordance with the High Court of Justice’s ruling and the cancellation of the general exemption from military service.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The army inspected conditions at military bases and the readiness of training personnel. Tasks include adapting intake procedures, ensuring appropriate kosher food standards, and taking into account the conscripts’ religious way of life throughout the day.

Increase in the number of recruits

According to the Human Resources Directorate, more than 1,200 ultra-Orthodox men joined the military in 2023, about 2,800 in 2024, and approximately 4,300 in 2025. This is about 53% more than a year earlier.

For the enlistment year running from July 2026 to July 2027, the army has set a target of recruiting about 4,800 ultra-Orthodox recruits. The military aims to enlist a record number of people for combat and combat-support positions, expanding recruitment beyond maintenance, software development, and administrative work.

Read us on