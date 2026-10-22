Attack on Dammam airport kills one person — Jerusalem Post

In Saudi Arabia, one person was killed and eight others were injured as a result of an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation reported this on Wednesday evening, The Jerusalem Post writes.

Data from aviation authorities

According to the authority, the attack occurred at King Fahd International Airport, located in Dammam. The statement provides no information about the circumstances of the attack, its perpetrators, or the nature of the means used.

Damage assessment

The General Authority of Civil Aviation also reported that it is assessing the material damage caused by the attack. The authority did not specify the extent or nature of the damage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Jerusalem Post described this report as developing, so the information provided may be clarified.

The authority did not report when exactly the attack occurred. The available statement also currently contains no information about possible reasons for it, those responsible, or the condition of the victims.

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