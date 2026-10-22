The British Embassy in South Africa has condemned an arson attack on the home and office of the Dalai Lama’s representative, Dhundup Gyalpo, in the Lyttelton Manor area of Centurion. The diplomatic mission said that violence and intimidation are unacceptable and expressed support for protecting freedom of religion and belief.

Reaction from diplomatic missions

In a post on X, the British Embassy said it supports South Africa in ensuring freedom of religion and belief for everyone. TimesLIVE reports on the reaction of the British diplomatic mission.

The High Commission of Canada in South Africa also condemned the attack on Gyalpo’s residence and office. Canadian diplomats stressed that Tibetan Buddhists have the right to practise their faith without fear, and that hatred or violence against people because of their faith or beliefs is unacceptable.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police investigation

The attack occurred on October 14 at about 23:15, Gyalpo said. According to Daily Maverick, petrol bombs were thrown onto the property, causing significant damage to the house and office.

Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Brenda Muridili confirmed that law enforcement officers are investigating an arson case. According to her, the complainant was inside the house when he heard the sound of a window breaking, after which smoke began entering the premises. Realising that the house was on fire, he broke another window and managed to escape.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze. Detectives and crime scene experts are taking part in the investigation. As of the time of publication, no suspects had been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

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