Israeli Border Police detained seven Palestinians without permits to stay in the country at the Az-Za'ayyem checkpoint near Jerusalem. The vehicle carrying the group aroused law enforcement officers' suspicions, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Vehicle inspection

Police officers stopped the vehicle during a Border Police operation near Jerusalem. Inside, they found six passengers who did not have permits to stay in Israel. After checking their documents, law enforcement officers established that the driver was also in the country without the appropriate permit.

According to police, the driver had grown sidelocks, wore a kippah and traditional clothing characteristic of ultra-Orthodox Jews. Law enforcement officers suspect that he changed his appearance to blend in with members of the ultra-Orthodox community and avoid drawing attention while passing through the checkpoint.

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Vehicle transferred for confiscation proceedings

During an additional inspection, it emerged that the vehicle had previously been taken out of service, but it continued to be used illegally. Replaced license plates were also found on the vehicle.

All seven detainees, residents of the Hebron and Tulkarm areas, were transferred to the investigations and intelligence unit of the Jerusalem perimeter Border Police for further questioning. The vehicle was towed and transferred for confiscation proceedings.

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