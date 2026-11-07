Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a law on November 6, 2026, making passing the National Medical Training Assessment Exam, Enamed, a mandatory requirement for obtaining the right to practice medicine. Medical school graduates must receive a passing score to register with a regional medical council.

This was reported by The Rio Times. The new rules apply to students who began studying at medical schools on or after June 19, 2026. Those who enrolled before that date, as well as doctors with already recognized diplomas, remain subject to the previous rules.

Three stages of assessment

Students will take Enamed at the end of their second, fourth, and sixth years of study. The final score will be the average result of the three stages, with the final test carrying the greatest weight. Those who do not obtain the required score will be able to retake the third stage during subsequent sessions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Graduates who do not reach the established level will be able to register for technical and scientific work. At the same time, they will not be entitled to treat patients or perform actions reserved for doctors.

Recognition of foreign diplomas

Enamed will also replace the theoretical part of Revalida, the exam for recognizing medical diplomas obtained abroad in Brazil. This changes the path to obtaining a license for doctors undergoing the procedure for recognition of foreign education.

The law provides for the creation of the National Commission for the Assessment of Medical Training. It will determine general criteria, including the minimum passing score, which has not yet been established. The commission will include eight representatives: four appointed by the Federal Council of Medicine and two each by the ministries of education and health. Medical schools will publish their students’ results annually.

Read us on