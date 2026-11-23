Actress Dakota Johnson will star in the relationship dramedy Tell Me Everything and serve as its producer. Lionsgate has acquired the rights to the project, Variety reports.

Film plot

At the center of the story is a celebrity therapist who has problems in her own marriage. She meets Johnson’s character, a cynical divorce attorney who no longer believes in love. An unexpected connection between them forces both women to reconsider their own ideas about love, marriage, commitment, and relationships.

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Production team

Johnson will produce the film together with Ro Donnelly. Samantha Racanelli will also produce the project through TeaTime Pictures. The screenplay was written by Galen Gilde, who will also serve as an executive producer.

Rights sale

Lionsgate secured the rights to the project during a competitive script sale that received several preemptive offers. Variety notes that Deadline was the first to report on the upcoming film.

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