Germany national team goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger will move from US club Gotham FC to Union Berlin in January 2027. The 36-year-old footballer will return to the German Bundesliga after several years playing abroad, Der Spiegel reports.

Experience in England and the United States

At the start of her career, Berger played for Turbine Potsdam for a long time. From 2019 to 2024, she represented England's Chelsea, with whom she won the English championship four times, among other achievements.

After that, the goalkeeper moved to the United States and won the National Women's Soccer League title with Gotham FC in 2025. Berger was named Germany's Footballer of the Year in 2024 and 2025.

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She is also one of the key players in the national team. At the 2024 Olympics in Paris, her saves helped the team win bronze medals, and at the 2025 European Championship, Berger played as Germany's national team goalkeeper.

Return to the Bundesliga

Berger said she considers the path Union have taken in recent years to be remarkable. She wants to use her experience for the further development of the ambitious team and noted that the club had been trying to sign her for a long time.

For Union's women's team, this transfer marked another stage of development. In 2025, the team, coached by Marie-Louise Eta, reached the Bundesliga for the first time. The Berlin side are currently in 11th place in the championship.

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