Crypto exchange Bybit will not publish the full internal report on the February 2025 hack, during which $1.46 billion was stolen. The company’s chief technology officer, Rockman Zhang, explained this by the risk of disclosing details of internal systems that new attackers could exploit, CoinDesk reports.

According to Zhang, Bybit has already prepared a full analysis of the incident for internal use. The document covers the entire attack chain, from the compromised transaction-signing interface and malicious script to gaining control over the exchange’s cold wallet.

The promised report will remain internal

In March 2025, Bybit said it would soon publish a full report on the attack. At present, the public description of events is based on preliminary forensic reports by Sygnia Labs and Verichains, which Bybit CEO Ben Zhou shared on X on February 26, 2025.

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The reports identified malicious code linked to the Safe interface used during a cold-wallet operation as the cause of the incident. Bybit stated that no vulnerabilities were found in the exchange’s own infrastructure. Zhang also claims that the attack became possible through a third-party provider, rather than due to an error by Bybit itself.

Changes to the asset custody system

After the hack, Bybit completely rebuilt its cold- and hot-wallet systems, Zhang said. The new architecture assumes that any of its components may potentially be compromised, so access to each part of the system is restricted. According to him, the incident was also reviewed by an external cybersecurity company.

At an October Bybit event, Zhou gave an example of the new procedure: one person opens the physical storage facility, another signs the transaction, and all actions are recorded for independent auditing. The FBI linked the attacks on Bybit and Binance to a North Korean group that the agency tracks under the name TraderTraitor.

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