The Oregon Supreme Court in the United States has expanded its review of a case involving energy company PacifiCorp, which is part of Berkshire Hathaway. The case concerns thousands of plaintiffs seeking compensation over four wildfires in 2020. As CNBC reports, the court will consider all of the parties’ objections concerning the 2023 trial, rather than only the issue of instructions given to jurors.

Verdict of more than $1 billion

In 2023, jurors awarded the plaintiffs more than $1 billion in damages. They found that PacifiCorp negligently failed to shut off power lines during a powerful windstorm and that its equipment could have contributed to the fires.

In April, the state appeals court overturned the verdict. The court ruled that the trial judge had wrongly told jurors that evidence in a case directly involving a small number of claimants applied to a class of thousands of plaintiffs.

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Further consideration of the case

Now, Oregon’s highest court will also consider whether the trial should have proceeded as a class action from the outset. A PacifiCorp representative said the company welcomes the court’s decision to conduct a full review of the case and is confident that legal principles and facts will ultimately prevail.

The law firms representing the plaintiffs also welcomed the expanded review. If their position prevails, PacifiCorp could face claims for damages amounting to tens of billions of dollars. If the company wins, the entire legal process could effectively begin again. The court asked the parties to submit additional written arguments by mid-January and scheduled oral hearings for early April.

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