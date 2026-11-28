In Tirana, the capital of Albania, clashes broke out between protesters and police during a demonstration attended by thousands demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. The demonstration began peacefully, but later separate groups of masked people started smashing windows of ministry buildings along the march route and throwing Molotov cocktails.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to push back demonstrators who threw stones and tried to damage street cameras and windows of government buildings with wooden sticks. Groups of protesters dispersed along several streets, while law enforcement officers tried to disperse them.

Rally on Independence Day

The rally took place on November 28, the 114th anniversary of Albania's declaration of independence. The day is a public holiday that is usually marked by national celebrations. People from different regions of the country, as well as Albanians living abroad, came to Tirana for the protest. Police were stationed on the main roads entering and leaving the capital and checked vehicles.

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Participants gathered in central Skanderbeg Square, chanting demands for the head of government to resign. One protester who came to Tirana from the United Kingdom said that the political parties operating in the country since the fall of communism in the 1990s no longer represent citizens. Student Yuna Vasili said that rally participants were demanding changes to the entire system because of difficult living conditions.

Background to the protests

As The Independent reports, Saturday's rally was part of a series of anti-government protests that began in late May. Initially, they were prompted by opposition to a major luxury tourism complex project in southern Albania linked to an investment company founded by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

These protests became known as the Flamingo movement. In September, student demonstrations joined them, with participants demanding improvements in education and living standards; many such rallies also escalated into violence. Later, Rama's resignation became the protesters' main demand. Pensioner Suzana Gjeta said that she was protesting both on behalf of young people and on behalf of people who, she said, live on 120 euros a month and demand an end to corruption.

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