The FDA has approved Lipfendra (enlicitide), the first PCSK9 inhibitor available in tablet form for daily use. As ScienceDaily reports, the drug helps the liver remove cholesterol from the blood and may become an alternative to injectable medicines in this class.

Study results

In patients who were already taking statins, enlicitide reduced levels of LDL cholesterol, often called “bad” cholesterol, by approximately 57–65%. This result is comparable to the effect of injectable PCSK9 inhibitors.

In comparative clinical studies, enlicitide reduced LDL by approximately 65%. For comparison, bempedoic acid reduced the measure by 6%, while ezetimibe reduced it by 28%.

A review of the drug’s potential benefits was prepared by researchers at Binghamton University’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. It was published in the journal Annals of Pharmacotherapy.

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Use and adverse reactions

The drug is recommended to be taken once a day in the morning on an empty stomach. After taking it, patients should wait 30 minutes before eating or consuming beverages other than water, black coffee, or plain tea.

According to the review, the drug was generally well tolerated. Diarrhea and dizziness were recorded slightly more often in the enlicitide group than in the placebo group. The drug costs $315 for a 30-day supply.

Researchers noted that it has not yet been established whether enlicitide reduces the risk of heart attacks or strokes. The drug may be an option for people who find injections difficult to tolerate or who cannot control their cholesterol levels with other oral medicines.

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