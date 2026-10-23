More than 3,000 tents delivered to Baqen after earthquake — ECNS

Aid was delivered to Baqen County in Nagqu City, located in China's Xizang Autonomous Region, after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake. The shipments arrived by 4:30 a.m. on October 23, ECNS reported, citing the publicity department of the Nagqu Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Tents and housing modules

The affected area received 1,000 prefabricated housing modules, 3,239 tents, 2,821 folding beds and 4,280 blankets. The aid also included 200 stoves and 100 mattress pads.

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Clothing and equipment

The delivered items included 2,000 sets of insulated clothing and 1,760 military-style coats. Four generators, 1,000 hand-cranked and solar-powered lamps, and 1,000 headlamps were also delivered to the area.

The earthquake occurred late in the evening on October 22. Rescue operations and aid provision in the affected area are ongoing, the report said.

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