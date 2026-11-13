A cybersecurity researcher using the pseudonym Nightmare Eclipse has disclosed the SignDrop zero-day vulnerability in Windows. It may allow a local user with standard privileges to obtain System-level privileges on certain versions of the operating system, Ars Technica reports.

How SignDrop works

The vulnerability is linked to the Common Log File System, a Windows logging service that can be used by applications in user mode and kernel mode. The attack exploits the interaction of this service, Microsoft Defender, and Windows file access control mechanisms.

According to the publication's description, an attacker can force a privileged process, including Windows Defender, to open a specially crafted CLFS container. This uses a legitimate Defender function for processing antivirus signature updates. Manipulating Windows Object Manager symbolic links makes it possible to create an associated file in the antivirus engine's context with System privileges.

If the authentication file is absent, CLFS creates it with the System privileges of the Defender process. At the same time, the service assigns the new file the access control list of the original file, which may give an attacker access to a file created with System privileges and use it for privilege escalation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Which versions may be vulnerable

Nightmare Eclipse said that the exploit works on Windows 11 26H2, experimental Windows 11 26H2, and experimental Windows Server 2025. Researcher Will Dorman told Ars Technica that he reproduced the exploit, though not on all versions of Windows 11.

According to Dorman, the attack likely requires a system running Windows 26H2 that has existed for more than 90 days: a new system with this version and installed updates may not be sufficient. He also noted that the vulnerability is possible if the value of the Mode parameter in the CLFS authentication section is 0 or 1. Among the many machines he tested, only one met these conditions.

SignDrop is linked to a CLFS protection mechanism that Microsoft introduced in October 2025 to counter exploitation of other vulnerabilities in this service. Microsoft representatives did not respond to the publication's request for comment.

Read us on