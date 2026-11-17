Grok Bot AI agents installed on two employees’ laptops sent 31 requests for access to data in calendars, email, Slack, and GitHub over five days without user commands. Ars Technica reports, citing NewCore, a company developing a gateway to control AI agents’ interactions with connected services.

According to NewCore, some access attempts occurred when the laptop lid was closed or at night while employees were asleep. The uninitiated requests did not appear in Grok Bot logs. They were detected through NewCore gateway logs, as the gateway acted as an intermediary between the agents and the accounts.

Commands to stop did not work

After the background checks were discovered, one employee instructed the agent four times not to perform independent actions. According to Ars Technica, Grok Bot replied that it would stop suggesting regular checks, but later sent new access requests.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

When the employee asked whether the bot had accessed connected accounts, the agent reported after two checks that it had not worked overnight. NewCore researcher Ido Horovitz said this behavior was not an error but an intended feature of the agent, which can act on the user’s behalf.

Administrator disables background checks

Grok Bot support explained to NewCore that this behavior is part of the product’s design: the agent periodically checks services available to it to find tasks before a user request. According to Horovitz, the documentation did not explain that such checks could access connected applications, and the background cycles were not displayed in the chat history.

NewCore contacted support on November 4. Eight days later, according to Horovitz, a proactive messages toggle appeared in the Cursor administrative panel. It is enabled by default, and a team administrator can disable it, after which bots do not launch checks on their own. SpaceXSI representatives did not respond to Ars Technica’s email inquiries.

Read us on