Global tablet shipments in the third quarter of 2026 fell by 23% year-on-year to 32 million devices. This was the lowest figure in almost three years. The market was affected by limited component availability and weaker demand, Cyprus Mail reports, citing data from research firm Omdia.

The sharpest decline was recorded in the Middle East, China and Western Europe. The previous quarter also ended with a decline, with shipments falling 10% year-on-year. Thus, the market experienced its second consecutive quarter of double-digit contraction.

Positions of the largest manufacturers

Apple retained first place globally, but its shipments declined by 28%, a steeper drop than the overall market. The company’s share fell from 38.2% to 36%. Samsung ranked second, shipping 5.4 million tablets, 22% fewer than a year earlier. Its market share stood at 16.9%.

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Lenovo was the only manufacturer in the top five to increase shipments. The company raised them by 12% to 4.1 million units, while its share grew from 8.7% to 12.7%. Growth was driven mainly by conventional tablets, which offset a sharp year-on-year decline in shipments of detachable models. Xiaomi ranked fourth with 2.3 million devices shipped, down 11% from the previous year. Huawei shipped 1.8 million tablets, 43% fewer than in the third quarter of 2025.

Recovery not expected before 2028

Omdia research manager Himani Mukka said that as supply constraints intensify, tablets are becoming a lower priority in manufacturers’ strategic plans for 2026–2027. In her assessment, a meaningful market recovery is unlikely before 2028.

In the second half of 2026, manufacturers introduced new models, including Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S12 series, Apple’s iPad mini with an OLED display, and the Xiaomi Pad 9. Huawei, HONOR, OnePlus and realme also unveiled new products, but, according to Omdia, they failed to noticeably stimulate consumer demand. Component shortages limit opportunities for substantial technical upgrades, so consumers may postpone purchases until more significant changes appear in devices.

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