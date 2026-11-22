The US Federal Communications Commission voted to ban Chinese telecommunications companies from having direct access to American telephone numbers. The decision, adopted on Thursday, applies to China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom and other providers of IP-enabled services.

China’s position

China’s Ministry of Commerce said that the country firmly opposes the decision by the US regulator. The Chinese side called on the United States to withdraw the ban and warned that it would take necessary countermeasures, The Jerusalem Post reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Arguments of the sides

The US Federal Communications Commission explained its decision by national security considerations. At the same time, the Chinese ministry said that the American regulator is promoting the decoupling of the United States and China in telecommunications, communications, testing and certification.

China’s Ministry of Commerce also said that the US actions contradict the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

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