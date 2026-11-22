Israel’s Defense Ministry has rejected the country’s Finance Ministry estimate of a 100 billion shekel shortfall in funding purchases of U.S. weapons. A senior defense-sector source called the calculations a distortion of the figures, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Dispute over U.S. aid

According to the source, statements by U.S. President Donald Trump about a possible termination of aid to Israel do not mean that the funds have already become unavailable. This week, the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee released the Israeli components of the draft U.S. budget for 2027, which include funding under the memorandum of understanding between the countries.

The Defense Ministry representative noted that the draft budget may still be put to a vote and that its provisions may change. At the same time, he said, there are currently no grounds to claim that funding for 2027 has been definitively lost.

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Shekel reserves

The Finance Ministry had stated that there was a budget gap of $31 billion, or more than 100 billion shekels. However, the Defense Ministry said that Israel’s dollar-denominated obligations extending beyond the current U.S. military aid agreement after 2028 amount to about $16 billion.

These include contracts concluded in recent years for air platforms, including fighter squadrons. Aircraft deliveries and payments for them will continue after 2028. The Defense Ministry maintains that each such foreign-currency obligation has a reserve source of shekel funding provided for by government decisions in case U.S. funds are unavailable.

According to the defense sector, of the 350 billion shekel multi-year plan, about 200 billion shekels are actually planned to be spent on procurement. Another approximately 130 billion shekels have been reserved in case Israel and the United States do not conclude a new military aid agreement. At the same time, allocating such a reserve could significantly limit the state budget’s ability to fund infrastructure, healthcare and education.

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