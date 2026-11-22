In Israel, in the West Bank, incidents of violence were reported in at least four locations which, according to the Jerusalem Post, are linked to extremist Jewish settlers. They involved arson and attempted arson attacks on cars and other property belonging to Palestinians.

Villages where incidents were reported

The incidents mainly occurred in the Ramallah area and the South Hebron Hills. Among the villages where attacks were reported, the publication named Deir as-Sudan, al-Malik near al-Mughayyir, Deir Abu Mashal in the Ramallah Governorate, and At-Tuwani in the South Hebron Hills.

According to the publication's description, released videos show cars and other Palestinian property engulfed in flames or damaged in alleged attempted arson attacks.

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Hebrew graffiti

At the incident sites, according to the Jerusalem Post, Hebrew graffiti containing threats and calls for revenge was found. One inscription included the phrase that Judea had fallen and would rise through blood and fire, while another mentioned tefillin and warned against playing with fire.

The circumstances of the incidents, the identities of those involved, and the extent of the damage have not yet been independently established. The publication noted that these cases occurred after a series of allegedly nationalist-motivated attacks on Palestinian property in the West Bank in recent weeks.

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