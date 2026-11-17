Former England captain and Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney said that during his time playing for the club, he had suicidal thoughts. According to him, he sought help from a therapist while trying to understand what was happening to him, BBC Sport reports.

A difficult period during his career

Rooney shared his experience on the Life at the Midpoint podcast, hosted by Gabby Logan. He said that the hardest period of his life came during one of the most successful stretches of his football career, when his eldest son Kai was an infant.

The former footballer said that during periods when he drank alcohol, he could lock himself at home for two days and avoid people. He explained that he did not want his son to see him in that state. According to Rooney, he felt comfortable on the football pitch, but outside it he found it difficult to cope with his feelings.

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Family support and therapy

The 41-year-old Rooney said that he realized he needed help after speaking with his wife Coleen and his mother. He admitted that he hid his condition because he did not want to show weakness and believed that acknowledging problems could be perceived as a sign of being less masculine.

Rooney said that his wife's support became important to him. During his career at Manchester United, which he joined from Everton in 2004, the forward scored a club-record 253 goals in 559 matches. For England, he made 120 appearances and scored 53 goals.

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