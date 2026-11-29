As of 2 p.m., 45.5% of eligible voters had cast their ballots in Spain’s snap parliamentary elections. This is five percentage points higher than in the July 2023 elections, when turnout stood at 40.5% at this time, Der Spiegel reports, citing the country’s Interior Ministry.

Sánchez counts on a progressive majority

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who voted in Madrid at around 9:15 a.m., positively assessed voter activity. According to El País, he called it a historic mobilization.

Sánchez also stated that turnout of 75% or higher would likely secure a progressive majority. In the elections, nearly 39 million citizens are choosing the composition of the new parliament, on which the formation of the future government will depend. Sánchez, who has been in power for almost eight and a half years, risks losing his position as a result of the vote.

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Polls favor the right-wing camp

According to most polls, Sánchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party and the conservative People’s Party have similar ratings. At the same time, People’s Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, together with the far-right Vox party, may win the 176 seats needed for a majority in the Congress of Deputies.

Some polls predict up to 200 seats for the right-wing camp, while left-wing forces may receive no more than 150 seats. The participation of right-wing populists in the central government would be the first since the end of Franco’s dictatorship in the mid-1970s.

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