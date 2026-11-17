Isomorphic Labs, a startup developing drugs using artificial intelligence, has raised $5 billion in a Series C funding round. The company was founded by former Google DeepMind head Demis Hassabis, CNBC reports.

Round investors

The round was co-led by Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital. Andreessen Horowitz also participated in the funding, while Alphabet, Google’s parent company, made an investment.

Isomorphic Labs will direct the funds raised toward developing new medicines using AI. The company is building its own drug discovery system and a portfolio of therapeutic candidates designed using artificial intelligence.

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Company plans

According to Hassabis, the new round is intended to accelerate the creation of foundational biology models, deepen the understanding of systemic diseases, and bring the company’s first therapeutic programs closer to clinical trials.

Isomorphic Labs was spun out of DeepMind in 2021, and Hassabis has served as its CEO since then. The Series C round took place around three and a half months after he stepped down as CEO of DeepMind. In May, Isomorphic Labs raised $2.1 billion in a Series B round.

According to the Dealroom platform, drug discovery startups raised $23.2 billion in 2026, a record amount of funding for the sector.

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