Jacob Zuma removes Nomvalo as MK Party secretary-general — TimesLIVE

In South Africa, MK Party president Jacob Zuma has removed Sibonelo Nomvalo from the position of secretary-general. The decision was made a few days before the local elections scheduled for November 4, TimesLIVE reports.

Reasons for the personnel decision

The party said Nomvalo was relieved of his duties over concerns regarding the selection process for municipal councillors, internal factionalism, issues of double remuneration, and delays in materials for the election campaign.

MK also pointed to changes in the parliamentary caucus and parliamentary administration which, according to the party, were not communicated to the president, national officials, and the collective presidency. Other concerns included the creation of high-level appointment committees without the knowledge of the relevant party governing structures.

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The party said these issues had raised concerns about organisational coordination, internal communication, accountability, and compliance with established procedures.

Interim leadership

Lindiwe Mtshali was appointed acting secretary-general. She will work jointly with the party’s national chairperson, Mxolisi Phakathi, to ensure continuity in coordination, administration, and organisational work.

National spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu will additionally perform functions related to the position of deputy secretary-general together with Mtshali. He will retain his position as party spokesperson. MK said the interim arrangement is intended to support organisational continuity, strengthen coordination and accountability, and ensure the implementation of decisions by authorised governing bodies.

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