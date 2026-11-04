Israel’s Central Election Commission has rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims of possible fraud by parties with an Arab majority in the October 27 parliamentary elections. After reviewing the complaints, the commission audited 9,069 polling stations and stated that the announced results accurately reflect the will of the voters, The Hindu reports.

The commission said it had examined all complaints submitted by political forces and found no signs of a breach in the integrity of the electoral process. Netanyahu repeatedly alleged fraud by Arab parties. He referred, in particular, to the detention of several people with envelopes of cash on voting day and claimed that lawmakers were receiving funds from Qatar.

President’s consultations

Israeli President Isaac Herzog was due to officially receive the election results and begin two days of consultations with parties on the candidate who would first be tasked with forming a government. Neither Netanyahu nor his rival, former Chief of the General Staff Gadi Eisenkot, has the required minimum of 61 votes independently in the 120-seat parliament.

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Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats, while Eisenkot’s forces secured 48. Eisenkot could potentially gain a majority with the support of Arab minority parties, which won 19 seats. At the same time, some opposition politicians are not prepared to depend on the votes of non-Jewish lawmakers.

Reactions to the allegations

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said she would not question anyone without evidence. Her position came after reports that the head of the Shin Bet domestic security service, a Netanyahu ally, had requested that representatives of Arab parties be questioned.

The Likud party accused the attorney general of attempting to obstruct the investigation and conceal possible external interference in the electoral process. Eisenkot, for his part, said that Likud was trying to harm democracy. The candidate who receives a mandate from the president will have 28 days to form a government, with the possibility of extending this period by another 14 days. If the attempt is unsuccessful, Herzog may give the mandate to another candidate; if there is another failure, the country may hold new elections.

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