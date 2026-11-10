Sixteen-year-old Polish racing driver Borys Łyżeń will compete in the Eurocup-3 series in 2027 with the Dutch team MP Motorsport. Interia Sport reports on the driver's continued cooperation with the team and his move to a higher category.

Formula 4 season results

Łyżeń finished the Spanish Formula 4 season in fourth place in the overall drivers' standings. Among rookies, he took third position.

Over the course of the championship, the Pole secured three victories, finished on the podium six times and claimed one pole position. He also recorded six fastest laps. For a significant part of the season, he remained in contention for the title.

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A new stage with MP Motorsport

On November 10, it was announced that Łyżeń would remain with MP Motorsport and compete in Eurocup-3 in the 2027 season. In a comment for the press release, the driver himself said that he was pleased to continue working with the team and move with it to a series that is new to him.

According to Łyżeń, the team helped him quickly get used to the Formula 4 car, and after just a few races he was able to compete with the leaders. He described his debut season as one that had both successes and difficult moments, and expressed his intention to continue fighting for high results in Eurocup-3.

Robert Kubica remains the only Polish driver to have competed in Formula 1: he made his series debut in 2006 and won the Canadian Grand Prix in 2008.

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