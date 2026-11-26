In the United States, Neuralink announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized it to begin a pivotal clinical trial of the implanted brain-computer interface LINK. A limited number of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells controlling voluntary movements, will be able to participate in the study.

Safety and device control

As Engadget reports, the FDA authorization was granted for an experimental study. The trial is intended to assess whether participants can control digital devices using their thoughts, as well as to examine the system’s long-term safety, effectiveness and reliability.

According to Neuralink, the study will focus on functional outcomes that could increase people’s independence in everyday life. The company received permission to recruit participants and conduct the trial under an approved clinical protocol.

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How the system works

In Neuralink’s current system, the N1 implant is surgically placed in the skull. The R1 robot then inserts flexible electrodes into the brain. Software interprets movement-related neural activity and converts the signals into commands to control a computer or other digital devices.

According to Neuralink, more than 30 people have already participated in its studies. Last year, the company said that its first participant with ALS, Bradford Smith, was able to communicate using only brain signals.

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