Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said in Havana that the United States is pressuring UN member states ahead of a vote on a resolution calling for the lifting of the US trade embargo against the island. According to him, US representatives threatened countries that support Cuba with visa denials and trade and economic sanctions.

Cuba’s statement

As TimesLIVE reports, Rodríguez called the pressure from the US State Department unprecedented. He claims that US officials sought to persuade UN members to change their position during the vote.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the allegations. At the same time, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz earlier this week called on countries to vote against the resolution supporting Cuba, saying it is a justification for the oppression and hardship of Cubans.

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UN vote

The vote in the UN General Assembly is expected on October 27–28. The resolution is not legally binding, but since 1992 it has been adopted annually by a large majority of votes in Cuba’s favor.

The United States has maintained a trade embargo against Cuba for more than 60 years. Since January, the administration of President Donald Trump has increased pressure on the island by imposing a fuel blockade and tough sanctions against a number of Cuban officials and state entities. Only the US Congress can lift the embargo.

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