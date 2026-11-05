Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi held a telephone conversation on November 5, 2026, about the situation in the region and diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining peace and stability. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Iranian government.

Tensions around the strait

The conversation took place amid rising tensions over maritime security and the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar continues mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran.

The Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman is one of the world's most important strategic waterways. Significant volumes of oil and gas from Persian Gulf countries are transported through it to international markets.

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Shipping agreements

On Monday, Iran said it continues to exchange messages with the United States through intermediaries. Tehran also linked the opening of the waterway to Washington ending the blockade.

According to the agency, on June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Implementation of the agreement was halted due to disagreements over security measures. Earlier, on February 28, the United States and Israel attacked Iran, after which Tehran carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli and US facilities in the region. A ceasefire was reached in April.

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