In Germany, foreign skilled workers whose fixed-term employment contract ends or who lose their job must be given at least six months to look for new employment or switch to another type of residence permit. This was reported by The Local Germany.

Six months after employment ends

Since the end of July, the six-month period has become the standard minimum for certain categories of holders of employment-related residence permits. Previously, such permits were usually issued for four years or for the duration of the employment contract plus an additional three months.

The changes are part of broader adjustments to migration policy which, according to the publication, are intended to help Germany retain skilled foreign workers.

Who the rules apply to

The new approach applies to foreign nationals with residence permits for qualified employment under Sections 18a and 18b of Germany’s Residence Act, EU Blue Card holders, as well as holders of permits under Section 19c of the act.

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Workers whose contracts were terminated early must also be given at least six months before their current permit expires to search for a new position. According to information shared by lawyer Fiona Macdonald, if employment ended due to exploitative working conditions, workers must be granted a nine-month extension.

Other residence options

Holders of permits issued under the previous rules are advised to contact their local foreigners authority in writing to clarify the period available for job searching. If they are unable to find a new position, they can check whether they are eligible to switch to another type of residence permit.

Among the options, the publication names the Opportunity Card, which allows job seekers to live in Germany for one year, as well as permits for the self-employed and freelancers, for studying or learning German, and for family reunification.

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