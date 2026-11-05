Instagram has announced the release of a version of its Edits short-video editing app for Mac computers. It is designed for more complex projects that require a larger screen, mouse and keyboard. TechCrunch reports.

Editing tools

The desktop version of Edits features a multi-track timeline, keyframes for transitions and audio waveform displays, helping users edit videos more precisely. Users will also be able to import their own font files, customize keyboard shortcuts or transfer them from other editing software.

The app offers licensed and royalty-free music, sound and video effects, as well as automatic captions in several languages. Audio and text styles saved in the mobile Edits app will sync with the Mac version.

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Publishing without transferring files

Creators will be able to publish videos to Instagram directly from the desktop editor, using built-in features for tagging users and adding geolocation. The company says this removes the need to download an edited file to a computer, transfer it to a phone and further edit it before publishing.

Edits will support horizontal and vertical video formats and export videos without watermarks in 4K resolution, for distribution across different platforms or personal use. Instagram plans to update the desktop editor weekly and is working on the ability to seamlessly edit one project on a computer and mobile device. The company will also continue developing the Edits mobile app, which, according to its data, is used by more than 50 million creators.

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