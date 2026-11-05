In London, United Kingdom, police are investigating reports by two women of alleged rape involving actor and comedian Russell Brand. BBC News reports.

Previously, jurors at Southwark Crown Court found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a three-week trial. At the same time, he was acquitted of two rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

Three-year investigation

The head of the police investigation, Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, said that other women may come forward after the verdict. According to him, the court's decision may give them the courage and confidence to report possible crimes.

Police began investigating other reports concerning Brand after publications in September 2023. At that time, The Times, the Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches programme reported that four women had accused him of rape, sexual and emotional abuse. Brand firmly denied these allegations.

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Testimony and charges

The Metropolitan Police created a separate investigation team, Operation Actinolite. According to law enforcement, investigators received more than 340 accounts, including from Brand's former employers, colleagues and acquaintances.

All reports concerned historic events, with the earliest report describing events from 27 years ago. As a result, the investigation had no CCTV footage or forensic evidence.

In April 2025, Brand was first charged, and in July of the same year, additional charges were brought: one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. During police interviews, he said he did not recognise the complainants and did not remember the incidents they described, and that any sexual activity, if it took place, was consensual. He also denied the additional charges.

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