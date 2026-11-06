GOPAX suspends withdrawals over hacking threats — Korea Herald

South Korean cryptocurrency exchange GOPAX suspended withdrawals on Friday as an emergency measure in response to hacking threats. As Korea Herald reports, the restrictions were introduced at 14:55.

Transfer of assets

The exchange said it is moving most assets from so-called hot wallets to cold wallets. Cold wallets are not connected to the internet. The asset transfer is taking place simultaneously with the temporary suspension of withdrawals.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

GOPAX said the move is precautionary. According to the exchange, no actual asset losses have been recorded.

Cyber incidents in the financial sector

South Korea's financial sector has recently faced a series of cybersecurity incidents. Earlier, the Financial Services Commission reported confirmed cyber incidents at 37 financial institutions. They affected approximately 470,000 customer records.

Read us on