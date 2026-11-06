In Russia, the Justice Ministry of the aggressor state has added the opposition groups Peaceful Russia and Rassvet to the register of “foreign agents.” According to the ministry, they were included on the list for allegedly spreading false information about the authorities and discrediting the country’s electoral system, The Moscow Times reports.

Groups’ response

Peaceful Russia was founded this year by a group of opposition figures in exile led by former Moscow municipal council deputy and political prisoner Ilya Yashin. The group’s goal is to consolidate the fragmented anti-war movement and eventually challenge the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Yashin said that his party refuses to recognize the Justice Ministry’s decision and called Putin and his administration “foreign agents.” According to him, under the cover of “fake patriotism,” the authorities serve China’s interests and are turning the country into its resource appendage.

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Rassvet, founded by Yekaterina Duntsova, who sought to participate in the 2024 presidential election, denied allegations of receiving foreign funding. The group also said that the Justice Ministry’s decision is unlawful and confirms the authorities’ course toward a complete ban on opposition activity and opposition parties in Russia. Neither group has official registration as a political party.

New names on the lists

On the same day, the Justice Ministry added feminist activist and poet Galina Rymbu, publicist Boris Grozovsky, journalist Marat Temirov, as well as activists Lyudmila Garina and Nikita Rodkin to the list of “foreign agents.” The list also included a Telegram channel dedicated to occult healer Svetlana Lada-Rus and the investigative media outlet Razoblacheno, which was accused of calling for participation in unauthorized protests.

Separately, the ministry added 10 opposition figures in exile to a new list of persons subject to temporary restrictive measures. They include journalists Yury Dud and Alexander Nevzorov, as well as politicians Leonid Volkov and Dmitry Gudkov. Putin established this register in August, and the first 12 people were added to it on October 23. Lawyers describe being placed on the list as a form of “civil death,” since such persons are, among other things, denied consular support at Russian embassies abroad and prohibited from selling property in Russia.

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