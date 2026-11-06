US Assistant Attorney General John Eisenberg resigns — Jerusalem Post

In the United States, Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg has resigned from the Department of Justice. US Attorney General Todd Blanche announced this on Friday, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Resignation at the National Security Division

Eisenberg served as Assistant Attorney General in the National Security Division of the US Department of Justice. The report concerns his resignation from the US agency.

According to Politico, another senior US Department of Justice official also announced his resignation on Friday. The additional description of the Jerusalem Post article names him as Jason Reding Quiñones.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dhillon's resignation the day before

As stated in the additional description of the article, Eisenberg's and Quiñones's resignations came after Harmeet Dhillon, head of the civil rights division, resigned on Thursday.

The Jerusalem Post labeled this publication as an updating report.

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