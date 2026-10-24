In Peshawar, Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that a national high-level committee chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a 160 billion rupee package for the region. According to the governor, the relevant authorities were also instructed to take urgent action on the province’s key issues, The Express Tribune reports.

Committee decisions

Kundi said that officials presented detailed reports on security and development issues at the meeting. The additional chief secretary responsible for 12 designated districts presented the proposed plan. According to the governor, the prime minister accepted the demands concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and instructed the relevant departments to implement them immediately.

Regarding gas and wheat issues, Shehbaz Sharif, according to Kundi, instructed the food secretary to hold a meeting in the near future. An investigation has also been launched into the situation with wheat at a warehouse in Azakhel.

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Security and infrastructure

The governor stated a policy of zero tolerance for corruption and stressed that officials who fail to perform their duties must leave their positions. He also claimed that the province had lagged behind in development over the past 13 years, but it is now planned to put it back on the path of development.

Kundi called the fight against terrorism the authorities’ top priority and noted that improving the security situation should attract domestic and international investors, create jobs and strengthen the province’s economy. He added that police officers’ salaries are being raised and that the compensation package for fallen police officers has been increased. The units will also be provided with the necessary resources.

In addition, operations against illegal land grabs have begun in the province. Kundi said that tenders for packages I and IV of the Chashma-Right-Bank Canal project are to be announced next month.

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